Delhi’s BJP minister Parvesh Verma makes big promise, says ‘Kirari will be free from waterlogging within a year’

Delhis BJP minister Parvesh Verma makes big promise, says Kirari will be free from waterlogging within a year

New Delhi: The Irrigation and Flood Control Minister of Delhi, Parvesh Verma, on Thursday told the residents of the Kirari Assembly Constituency that the issue of waterlogging will now be resolved within a year. This comes after the videos of the waterlogged areas, like Sharma Colony, circulated on social media platforms. He addressed a press conference and said that this is not a recent problem and has continued to exist for several years because of the incomplete and poorly planned drainage-related projects.

He said, “The waterlogging problem in Kirari is not new. The previous AAP government failed to resolve it. Some projects were started but never completed. Now the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Public Works Department (PWD) and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) are all working on separate drainage projects and the issue will be resolved within one year.”

Parvesh Verma targeted the previous government that led the union territory. He took a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal. He alleged that the drainage and sewage projects under the party in Kirari Assembly Constituency were never finished. He explained the situation by highlighting that the AAP government had no solution to the problem, which affected almost 10 lakh individuals living in the region.

He said, “Nearly 10 lakh people suffered, but there was no comprehensive solution”, and alleged that the local MLAs took no interest in solving these problems, and that they only cared about their interests.

How will the situation improve?

Parvesh Verma named multiple bodies that are working actively to resolve the issue of water-logging. He named The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Public Works Development (PWD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department. Verma mentioned that all the agencies have been given duties.

“The previous government started sewer-laying projects without planning for proper outflow. We are now constructing a 25 MGD Rohini sewage treatment plant to treat sewage from Kirari at a cost of Rs 400 crore” the minister added.

#WATCH | Delhi: At a Press Conference, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma says, “… In 2014, an AAP MLA won in the Kirari constituency, and since 2022, the entire area has gradually become waterlogged. The reason for this waterlogging is that the area is low-lying compared to the… pic.twitter.com/h2T1kiAMKb — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2026

