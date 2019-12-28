New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on Saturday released a chargesheet against Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for its ‘misguided’ promises that ‘befooled’ people during the 2015 Assembly elections.

Ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in the national capital, Union minister Harsh Vardhan, Lok Sabha MP Meenakshi Lekhi along with other senior BJP leaders accused the state party of “fanning the fire” during the recent violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhi.

Seeking revenge, the BJP listed in a document the development plans and claims of the AAP that remain unfulfilled even after five years of governance.

“We will in a day or two deflate the development claims made by the AAP government. We will present counter of their report card and expose their lies and scams department-wise,” a senior BJP leader had stated earlier.

It must be noted that BJP is hooking onto one of the few remaining hopes for ruling after it lost the crucial Jharkhand constituency in the recent polls. The saffron party has planned to make the most out of its announcement of regularisation of unauthorised colonies in Delhi during its campaigning to counter the AAP and Congress in the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, the ruling AAP has been conducting a string of town hall meetings where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal personally engaged with large crowds seeking direct feedback on the performance of his government.