New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to probe the minor blast that took place near the Israeli Embassy in the national capital on Friday. Yesterday, teams from the National Bomb Data Centre (NBDC) of the NSG and Delhi Police’s Special Cell had visited the spot for post-blast analysis. Also Read - Delhi Blast: Dump Data of Calls, CCTV Footage Being Examined; Israel Embassy Says 'Was on High Alert Already'

The officials have found an energy drink can and suspect that the perpetrators might have used that to carry out the blast. Speaking to CNN-News, sources said that the can could have been used to hide the circuit board device that was also found at the spot, and was “possibly attached to a timer”. Also Read - Delhi Police's Special Cell Visits Blast Site Near Israel Embassy, CCTV Footage Found

Besides, an envelope addressed to the Israeli Embassy and containing a note was also found at the site of the blast. “We have recovered some CCTV footage but have not obtained anything concrete yet as most of the CCTV cameras in the area near the embassy are non-functional,” PTI quoted an official source as saying. Also Read - Envelope About Israeli Embassy Officials Recovered From Blast Site in Delhi

Startling Revelations

IED Planted in a Flower Pot: IED was planted in a flower pot on the median near Jindal House on A P J Abdul Kalam road outside the Israeli embassy, official sources said

Burnt Scarf: A half-burnt pink scarf has been recovered from the spot, which has seen for forensic examination.

Ball bearings: Official sources said that ball bearings seized from the spot were found scattered on the ground and the impact of the explosion was felt within a radius of 20-25 metres.

Jaish-Ul-Hind Claims Responsibility For Attack

Terror outfit Jaish-ul-Hind has claimed responsibility for the blast. A screenshot of Telegram application is circulating where the terror outfit can be seen taking pride over the attack, however, its authenticity could not be confirmed. Police said that they are examining it to ascertain its authenticity.

Blast Near Israel Embassy

The minor blast took place on Friday evening in a high-security zone of the national capital. No one was injured.

The blast took place when President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present a few kilometres away at the Beating Retreat ceremony at the culmination of the Republic Day celebrations.

The explosion took place on a day when India and Israel marked the completion of the 29th anniversary of establishment of their diplomatic relations.