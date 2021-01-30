New Delhi: Terror outfit Jaish-ul-Hind has claimed responsibility for the blast that took place near the Israel embassy in the heart of central Delhi Yesterday. TV reports said that central probe agencies have recovred a chat on social media wherein the terror outfit can be seen taking pride over the attack. Also Read - Delhi Police's Special Cell Visits Blast Site Near Israel Embassy, CCTV Footage Found

Earlier in the day, an investigation team of Delhi Police’s Special Cell visited the blast site near the Israeli Embassy to collect more evidence as part of its ongoing probe. They said the forensic experts have also collected some samples from the crime scene that will ascertain the chemical composition used in the low-intensity improvised explosive device (IED). Also Read - Airports, Government Buildings on Alert After Suspected IED Blast Near Israel Embassy in Delhi; Security Beefed up in Haridwar

Speaking to PTI, official sources said ball bearings seized from the spot were found scattered on the ground and the impact of the explosion was felt within a radius of 20-25 metres. Also Read - Blast Near Israel Embassy in Delhi: States, Airports on Alert; Jaishankar, Doval Speak to Israeli Counterparts

What happened today

-Delhi Police Special Cell has obtained CCTV footage showing a cab dropping off two persons who walk towards the spot near Israel Embassy where the explosion occurred on Jan 29. The driver has been contacted and sketches are being prepared. Probe underway to ascertain their role, said sources.

-The Delhi Police has increased security checks and put up advisories after a low-intensity explosion occurred near Israel Embassy yesterday.

-A team of National Security Guard (NSG) is being deputed to examine the characteristics of explosives used in the explosion near the Israel Embassy in New Delhi. The team will be visiting the spot soon.

#WATCH | Delhi Police Special Cell team outside Israel Embassy in New Delhi where a low-intensity explosion took place yesterday. pic.twitter.com/mmpNbhDkV4 — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2021

-Ron Malka, Israeli ambassador to India, suspected that yesteray’s suspected IED blast outside the Israeli Embassy could be a terror attack, adding that there is full cooperation between New Delhi and Tel Aviv to investigate the explosion.

-“The investigation is ongoing, gathering all evidence from the scene. There is full collaboration between Indian and Israeli authorities. As of now, our strong assumption is that it is a terror attack that targeted the Israeli Embassy. Fortunately, nobody was hurt,” news agency ANI quoted Ron Malka as saying.

EAM called our Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Secy called our DG in Ministry of Foreign Affairs. NSA called our NSA. There's full collaboration. They gave their assurances & offered all support, protection or assistance that we need: Ambassador of Israel to India, to ANI pic.twitter.com/uuhQMSftvE — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2021

What happened yesterday?

-A low intensity explosion took place outside the Israeli embassy in the heart of the national capital. The blast occurred around the same time when President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present a few kilometres away at the traditional Beating Retreat ceremony that marks the culmination of the annual Republic Day celebrations.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the blast , but some cars parked outside the embassy were damaged.

-The Israeli foreign ministry said all its diplomats and embassy staff in Delhi are “safe and sound”.

-External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi and said India has taken the incident “very seriously” and that “no effort will be spared to find the culprits.”