New Delhi: In a chilling incident, the body of a woman was on Friday found stuffed in a bag in Bawana area of Outer North District of the national capital.

According to police, the woman was murdered three-four days ago.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

In a similar incident which took place earlier this year, parts of a woman’s body were found scattered in a field in outer Delhi’s Alipur area. Police had said that some parts of the body were stuffed in a sack while some other, including the severed head, were lying scattered in the isolated plot.

Police said there were injury marks on some body parts, likely scratched and torn by dogs.

The remains were sent for an autopsy. A probe was launched into the matter.