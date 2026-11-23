Delhi border jams set to ease: 154 entry points from Noida to Gurugram to ditch toll stops

A multi-lane free-flow toll system, which lets vehicles pay tolls without stopping, is being prepared for Delhi's 154 entry points, with relief from traffic jams and pollution at the borders expected.

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Traffic congestion on Delhi roads near the border areas is growing. File image

Commuters entering Delhi could soon spend less time stuck at the borders. Work is underway to bring a multi-lane free-flow toll system, where vehicles don’t have to stop, to the capital’s 154 entry points. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) hopes it will end the long queues at toll plazas. Testing is already underway at several locations, and the project is expected to be finished soon.

Vehicles do not need to stop at the booth

Trucks and other commercial vehicles heading into Delhi regularly have to halt at toll booths to pay, and the queues at the borders grow long. That hurts traffic flow and the environment too, because engines left idling burn more fuel and add to pollution. The NHAI has been keeping a close eye on the problem and took the toll collection issue to the Supreme Court. After the court’s directive, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has picked up the pace on the new system.

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Studies will be conducted to address traffic

Once the new system is running, studies on easing traffic congestion will continue, a senior NHAI official said. With MLFF, drivers won’t have to stop to pay. Sensors read the radio frequency identification (RFID) tags on vehicles, and special cameras photograph licence plates and log the registration number. Between them, the two methods identify the vehicle and take care of the toll payment.

What is the MLFF toll system?

MLFF is a newer way of collecting tolls that pairs Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR). Sensors and high-tech cameras on the road read the RFID tag of each passing vehicle and photograph its number plate clearly. The big advantage is that drivers don’t have to stop or even slow down. Toll is deducted automatically, even for vehicles moving at up to 100 kilometres per hour.

Plan to implement technology across country

For now, MLFF tolling is only being tried out in a few parts of India, in a trial and pilot phase. Since it has worked well, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is moving fast to bring the barrier-free system to national highways nationwide.

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Heavy traffic congestion in Delhi

Traffic congestion is likely on several roads in South Delhi on Monday, November 23, as over 19 wedding functions are expected to draw more than 7,000 guests and 3,500 additional vehicles, the Delhi Traffic Police said. The functions are expected to take place on SSN Marg (Bhati Mines Road), Bandh Road, Mandi Road and MG Road.

The Delhi Traffic Police said adequate personnel have been deployed to regulate traffic. However, commuters have been advised to expect congestion on eight stretches due to the anticipated movement of wedding guests and vehicles.