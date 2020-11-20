New Delhi: Amid the sudden spurt in coronavirus cases, people coming from Delhi to Faridabad and Gurugram will be randomly tested for COVID-19 the administration has reportedly decided on Friday. If reports are to be believed, random sampling on the lines of Noida will begin on Faridabad-Delhi border from 2 pm today. Also Read - In a First, Signs of ‘Herd Immunity’ Witnessed in Small Population Groups in Pune: Report

Speaking to a portal, officials said that random sampling in Gurugram will be done by the health department at Kherkidoula toll, Sadar Bazar, malls, bus stand, and government offices.

Notably, Delhi has recorded over one lakh new coronavirus cases and around 1,200 deaths between November 1 and November 16 while nearly 94,000 patients recovered during the same period, according to official data.

The national capital has witnessed a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases since October 28 when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and it crossed the 8,000-mark on November 11.

Earlier, the administration of Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh had decided to randomly check people coming from the national capital for the deadly virus.

The decision for random sampling at the Delhi-Noida border came after an online meeting of senior administration and health department officials with District Magistrate Suhas LY on Tuesday amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Delhi. The district magistrate, however, had clarified that there will be no restriction on the free movement of people between Noida and Delhi.

“In view of the rising cases of coronavirus in Delhi, the district magistrate has directed officials to form teams that would be deployed at Noida-Delhi borders at DND and Chilla to randomly check people coming from the national capital for the infection,” he had said.