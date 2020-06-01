New Delhi: Amid surge in coronavirus cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that the national capital’s borders will be sealed for the next one week. However, people having passes and engaged in essential services will be allowed to enter the city. Also Read - MSK vs SLU Dream11 Team Prediction Belarus Premier League 2020 - Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For FC Minsk vs FK Slutsk Today's Match at FC Minsk Stadium June 1 Monday 8:30 PM IST

"Delhi borders to be sealed for the next one week. Essential services are exempted. We will take a decision again in one week to open borders after suggestions from citizens", CM Kejriwal stated, addressing an online media briefing.

He said that Delhiites can send their suggestions on opening of borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to WhatsApp number 8800007722, delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com and by calling at 1031 by Friday 5 pm.

The announcement comes soon after heavy vehicular traffic was witnessed at the Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-Noida borders as commuters came out in large numbers on the first day of the Unlock-1.

On Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) way, that connects south Delhi with Noida, heavy traffic was witnessed in the morning. The vehicular queues went up to over a kilometre as the police deployed at the border checked the passes and the identity cards of the people travelling.

The Delhi Police asked the people to return, those who did not have the passes issued from the authorities. Reports claimed that the motorcyclists were also asked to turn back.

According to the Delhi Traffic police, the vehicular traffic on the roads have increased by over 40 per cent on Monday morning as several office-goers came out to attend their offices.

The traffic in the national capital also witnessed a surge as a number of vehicles were seen on the streets in areas like Jhandewalan, ITO etc.