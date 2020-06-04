New Delhi: The issue of border restrictions leading to utter chaos on the Delhi-Noida, Delhi-Gurgaon borders will have to be solved in a week, the Supreme Court has said. The three state governments — Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana — will decide on one common portal to give e-pass, the apex court has said. Now there are three different portals to apply for the passes. Also Read - 'Instead of COVID-19, India Flattened GDP Curve,' Bajaj MD Criticises Lockdown Measures, Calls it 'Draconian'

2. Select your language

3. It asks the purpose of the e-pass: Apart from options like food, ration, pension amount collection, pass during curfew, there is an option for vehicle e-pass for a stranded person to and from Delhi. Select that if that is the case.

4. Submit details including the addresses of the destination and the source, the RC of the vehicle etc.

5. A seven-character ID is generated through which you can check the status of your application.

How to Apply for E-Pass in UP

1. Visit http://164.100.68.164/upepass2/Apply.aspx

2. Give your mobile number. Fill the OTP

3. Fill in the details

How to Apply for E-pass in Haryana

1. Visit https://edisha.gov.in/eForms/HRMovePass

2. Fill in the details

3. Aadhaar number is mandatory

Apart from the special pass-holders, essential service staff and those who have either rail or flight tickets are allowed to cross the borders.