New Delhi: As several key activities are set to resume across India from June 8, Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a detailed set of restrictions and relaxations for the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, CM Kejriwal said that the borders of the capital city will reopen from tomorrow, however, PVRs and banquet halls will remain shut.

Furthermore, he announced that Delhi hospitals will be available for Delhiites only. “While Central Govt hospitals will remain open for all. Private hospitals except those where special surgeries like neurosurgery are performed also reserved for Delhi residents”, the AAP leader stated.

“As a precautionary measure, the elderly people should have minimum interaction with their family members and others, especially children, as senior citizens are most vulnerable to COVID-19. Try and remain in a single room of your house”, he advised.

List of activities barred in Delhi

Hotels, banquet halls

Metro Rail services

Schools, colleges, educational, training, coaching institutions

Gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks

List of activities permitted in Delhi

Shopping malls

Markets and market complexes

Restaurants

Religious places

Intra-state (within NCT of Delhi) movement of buses

Private and government offices Barbershops and salons

Construction activities

However, in the containment zones only essential activities will be allowed. In the Containment Zones, there shall be intensive contact tracing, house-to-house surveillance, and other clinical interventions, as required.