New Delhi: Delhi will open its borders with the neighbouring states from June 8 but the COVID-19 treatment facilities at Delhi government hospitals will remain reserved for Delhi people only, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday after going through the feedback received from Delhi people and also inputs by the experts.

"At least 90 per cent people are in favour of reserving Delhi health facilities for Delhi people. Throughout the year, people from other states come to Delhi for treatment. But if we continue with the same practices, then where will Delhi patients go? But patients from other states can avail of the facilities in Central government hospitals. There are some other specialised treatments for which people come to Delhi, like oncology. Those will also be available to people coming from other states," CM Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal had asked Delhiites to send their suggestions on WhatsApp number 8800007722, delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com or by dialling 1031 by 5 pm on Friday. The government received over 7 lakh suggestions.

A five-member doctors’ committee constituted by the AAP government has suggested that the national capital’s health infrastructure should only be used for its citizens. In its report, the panel has said that if people from outside the capital city were allowed, the hospitals will reach 100 per cent capacity within three days. The committee has also predicted that there would be over 1 lakh cases in the capital city by the end of June.

A separate issue from traffic curbs

Meanwhile, this is an altogether separate case from the traffic curbs in place on Delhi-NCR border. The traffic curbs have been imposed during the earlier phases of lockdown by local authorities. Delhi-Noida, Delhi-Ghaziabad, Delhi-Faridabad borders were closed for non-essential traffic movement. Delhi-Gurgaon border was also closed. The Supreme Court has asked the Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments to come to a consensus on border closure and make access to special pass easy and uniform.