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Delhi bound Air India Express flight with 148 passengers makes emergency landing in Lucknow after smoke seen in cockpit

Delhi bound Air India Express flight with 148 passengers makes emergency landing in Lucknow after smoke seen in cockpit

Air Traffic Control was alerted regarding the diversion of the aircraft to Lucknow, and the plane landed safely.

All passengers were safely evacuated, and there were no reports of any injuries.

New Delhi: An Air India Express aircraft travelling from Bagdogra (Siliguri), West Bengal, to Delhi was forced to make an emergency landing at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport on Monday evening after smoke began emitting from an electrical panel in the cockpit. Airport sources confirmed this information. According to the sources, the aircraft was diverted to Lucknow on an emergency basis after smoke was observed within the cockpit’s electrical panel (avionics bay).

Pilot Issued ‘Mayday’ Call

According to reports, the pilot issued a ‘Mayday’ call to signal the distress situation. This is recognized internationally as a standard distress signal used in emergency situations. Sources stated that Air Traffic Control (ATC) was alerted regarding the diversion of the aircraft to Lucknow, and the plane landed safely at approximately 5:18 PM. They added that a total of 148 people, including six crew members, were on board the aircraft.

All Passengers Safe

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Sources confirmed that following the landing, all passengers were safely evacuated, and there were no reports of any injuries. They noted that the airline accommodated the majority of the passengers on other flights to ensure they reached their intended destination. Sources further mentioned that some passengers were issued full refunds for their tickets, while many others were provided with hotel accommodation and re-booked on later flights.

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