Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • Delhi-Bound Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Udaipur After Passenger’s Phone Explodes

Delhi-Bound Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Udaipur After Passenger’s Phone Explodes

Delhi-Bound Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Udaipur After Passenger’s Phone Explodes

Published: July 17, 2023 7:49 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Manmath Nayak

Air India, Pilots, Jaipur, Passengers, Delhi, London, Jaipur airport, SpiceJet, Gulf Stream, AI-112, Dubai, Bahrain, Pune, Guwahati, Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
Delhi-Bound Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Udaipur After Passenger’s Phone Explodes

Delhi-Bound Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Udaipur After Passenger’s Phone Explodes

Also Read:

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.