Delhi-Bound Akasa Air Diverted To Mumbai After Receiving Security Alert Shortly After Take-Off

According to reports, the flight was diverted after one of the passengers onboard claimed to have bomb in his bag which alerted the airline staff.

Mumbai: Akasa Air flight Boeing 737 MAX from Pune to Delhi was diverted to Mumbai and landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after it received a security alert shortly after take-off last night, news agency ANI quoted the airline company as saying. According to reports, the flight was diverted after one of the passengers onboard claimed to have bomb in his bag which alerted the airline staff.

“Akasa Air flight QP 1148, flying from Pune to Delhi at 00:07 hrs on October 21, 2023, and carrying 185 passengers and six crew members on board, received a security alert shortly after take-off” Akasa Air stated in an official statement.

“As per safety and security procedures, the plane was diverted to Mumbai. The Captain followed all required emergency procedures and landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 00:42 hrs” the statement added.

Akasa Air flight from Pune to Delhi was diverted to Mumbai and landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after it received a security alert shortly after take-off last night, says the airline company. — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2023

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) officials thoroughly checked the passenger’s bag after the flight landed at the Mumbai Airport however found nothing suspicious was found.

