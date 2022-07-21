Patna: A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight (6E- 2126) on Thursday made an emergency landing at Patna airport after a passenger claimed that he had a bomb in his bag. However, no bomb was found after the bomb squad checked his bag. As per the latest updates, the passenger has been taken into custody and the plane is being checked further.Also Read - Boeing Flight Had Engine Issues, No Bird Hit: Spicejet Passenger

News agency ANI reported that the passengers were deboarded from the flight after the passenger claimed that there was bomb on the plane.