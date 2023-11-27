Top Recommended Stories

Delhi Bound Vistara Flight Diverted To Lucknow Due To Congestion At Delhi Airport

Flight UK778 from Kolkata to Delhi (CCU-DEL) has been diverted to Lucknow (LKO) due to Air Traffic congestion at Delhi airport and is expected to arrive in Lucknow at 1845 hours.

Updated: November 27, 2023 6:24 PM IST

By Abhijeet Sen

File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Flight UK778 from Kolkata to Delhi (CCU-DEL) has been diverted to Lucknow (LKO) due to air traffic congestion at Delhi airport and is expected to arrive in Lucknow at 1845 hours, Vistara has announced in its tweet.

(More details awaited.)

