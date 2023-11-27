Delhi Bound Vistara Flight Diverted To Lucknow Due To Congestion At Delhi Airport

Flight UK778 from Kolkata to Delhi (CCU-DEL) has been diverted to Lucknow (LKO) due to Air Traffic congestion at Delhi airport and is expected to arrive in Lucknow at 1845 hours.

New Delhi: Flight UK778 from Kolkata to Delhi (CCU-DEL) has been diverted to Lucknow (LKO) due to air traffic congestion at Delhi airport and is expected to arrive in Lucknow at 1845 hours, Vistara has announced in its tweet.

#DiversionUpdate: Flight UK778 from Kolkata to Delhi (CCU-DEL) has been diverted to Lucknow (LKO) due to Air Traffic congestion at Delhi airport and is expected to arrive in Lucknow at 1845 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates. — Vistara (@airvistara) November 27, 2023

(More details awaited.)

