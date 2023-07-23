Home

News

India

Delhi Braces for Possible Flooding as Yamuna River Breaches Danger Mark

Delhi Braces for Possible Flooding as Yamuna River Breaches Danger Mark

Following significant rainfall in some areas of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the Yamuna has risen once more as a result of the flow of over 2 lakh cusecs of water from the Hathnikund Barrage.

Delhi braces for floods again (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: Following an increase in the Hathnikund Barrage’s discharge into the river on Sunday, Delhi’s Yamuna river once more crossed the danger mark, raising the possibility of yet another flood in the capital. As of 4 pm, the Yamuna River’s water level in the National Capital was 206.31 meters, exceeding the danger level.

Trending Now

Meanwhile, announcements are being made by the administration to vacate low-lying areas.

Earlier in the morning the water level of the Yamuna River in the National Capital was recorded at 205.81 metres, marginally above the danger mark of 205.33m.

You may like to read

Watch:

#WATCH | Delhi: Yamuna's water level crossed the danger mark, recorded at 205.81 meters at 7 am today. Drone visuals from Old Yamuna Bridge (Loha Pul) pic.twitter.com/BK7q0IhjwV — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2023

Delhi Government On High Alert

After the heavy rainfall in in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh the water was discharged from Haryana’s Hathnikund Barrage. The Delhi government is on high alert due to discharge of over 2 lakh cusecs of water from the barrage into the river, said revenue minister Atishi on Saturday.

Due to a rise in the water level of the Hindon River in Noida, several houses were submerged in the low-lying areas on Saturday. The police reached the spot on Saturday and issued an alert regarding the situation.

Water Enters Low-lying Areas

“Water entered some houses in the low-lying areas…as a precautionary measure, people have been evacuated to a safer place. The situation is normal at the moment and we are monitoring the water level and spreading awareness about it,” said, Sureshrao Kulkarni, Additional Commissioner of Police.

After July 13, the Yamuna had been receding gradually after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 meters but there have been marginal fluctuations in the water level over the last two-three days. The water level dropped below the danger mark at 8 pm on July 18 after flowing above the threshold for eight days.

The river breached the danger mark at 5 pm on July 10, leading to extensive flooding of the national capital. Due to the increase in the water level of the river, several places in Delhi grappled with water-logging and flood-like situations.

Yamuna’s Water-Level Rise

Following significant rainfall in some areas of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the Yamuna has risen once more as a result of the flow of over 2 lakh cusecs of water from the Hathnikund Barrage.

The river is anticipated to break 206.7 meters, the same level at which inhabitants of low-lying districts must leave by 4 p.m. today, according to a separate warning from the Central Water Commission. The commission also predicted that the river’s water level would probably stay constant.

(With ANI Inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES