Delhi breathes cleanest air in 11 years as heavy rain brings relief from pollution, records coldest October day since 1951

Delhi recorded its cleanest October air in over a decade, with the average AQI falling to 167 in October 2026. The capital also recorded its coldest October day since 1951, with the maximum temperature dropping to 20.7 degrees Celsius on October 30.

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Delhi breathes cleanest air in 11 years as heavy rain brings relief from pollution, records coldest October day since 1951(PTI image)

Delhi witnessed an unusual change in weather in October 2026. While air pollution usually starts increasing in the capital around this time of the year, this October turned out to be different. The city recorded its cleanest October air in more than a decade, along with its highest rainfall in four years.

The capital also experienced an unusually cold day on October 30, when the maximum temperature dropped to 20.7 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this was the lowest maximum temperature recorded in October since 1951.

Heavy rainfall and a sudden drop in temperature helped improve Delhi’s air quality. The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) fell to 60 on October 30, giving residents some relief from pollution ahead of the winter season.

Delhi records its cleanest October air since 2015

Delhi recorded an average AQI of 167 in October 2026, the lowest average for the month since 2015. The figures are based on an analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA). The improvement is significant when compared with the previous few years. Delhi’s average AQI stood at 223 in October 2025, 234 in October 2024, 219 in October 2023 and 210 in October 2022. In October 2015, the average AQI was 264.

During October 2026, the city recorded five days of poor air quality, three days of satisfactory air quality and 22 days when the AQI remained in the moderate category.

Another noticeable change was that pollution levels entered the poor category later than usual. The AQI reached 245 on October 21. This was the first time since 2015 that Delhi’s air quality slipped into the poor category during the second half of October. In earlier years, pollution generally reached this level during the first half of the month.