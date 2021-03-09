New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government will present its state budget in the ongoing Assembly session on Tuesday. A key feature would be the proposals of special allocation for free COVID-19 vaccination at government hospitals, reports said. Notably, vaccination is underway in the capital city at 192 hospitals, including 56 run by the Delhi government, for people aged 60 years and above and those in the age group of 45-59 years having comorbidities. Also Read - Delhi Board of School Education: Capital to Have Its Own School Board, Announces CM Kejriwal | Here's All You Need to Know About DBSE

“The government is expected to allocate funds for free vaccines to all people in the third phase of vaccination at its hospitals in Delhi, ‘ said a government source. Also Read - AAP Sweeps Delhi MCD Bypolls, Arvind Kejriwal Says People Now Want Good Work In Municipality Too

Besides, the Budget is also likely to have proposals to open ‘Sainik Schools’ in Delhi and promote yoga at a wide scale in the city. The government is also expected to share its plan to increase Delhi’s per capita income to the level of Singapore by 2047, in the budget, the sources said. Also Read - BJP Sweeps Gujarat Local Bodies Elections, AAP Wins 42 Seats; AIMIM Makes Presence Felt

‘The master plan of the Kejriwal government will focus on economic reforms and fundamental changes in trade and industries to effect a rise in per capita income so that it equals that of Singapore by 2047,’ they added.

The Budget session commenced yesterday with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s address to the House at 11 am, followed by the presentation of the Economy Survey of Delhi (2020-21) by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio.