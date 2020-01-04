New Delhi: Several people feared trapped under debris after a roof of a building collapsed in Uttam Nagar area of the national capital. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately.

As per the latest reports 9 persons have been rescued and shifted to hospital for treatment. Seven of them are said to be in critical condition.

The incident comes day after a firefighter was killed and 14 people were injured after a building collapsed due to an explosion in Delhi’s Peera Garhi.

Delhi: Several persons feared trapped under debris after a roof of a building collapsed in Uttam Nagar, earlier today. 3 fire tenders present at the spot. 9 persons have been rescued and shifted to hospital. pic.twitter.com/WGAOcXNDiF — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2020

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore to the family of firefighter Amit Kumar Balyan who died in the tragic incident.

CM Kejriwal had also expressed grief over the death of the firefighter. Taking to Twitter, CM wrote, “With extreme sadness I have to tell, that one of our brave lives was martyred while saving people from fire. Our firemen save people by putting their lives at risk under extremely risky conditions. May his soul rest in peace.”