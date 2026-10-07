Delhi building collapses: Rekha Gupta govt directs safety audit of CGHS housing societies, asks for compliance report

Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government has directed cooperative group housing societies (CGHS) to audit their buildings for safety.

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Rescue operations underway after a residential building collapsed in Seemapuri, New Delhi. ANI

Delhi’s cooperative group housing societies (CGHS) have been told to audit their buildings for safety. The government has directed their managing committees to carry out a comprehensive check and fix major cracks, seepage and other structural deficiencies on time, officials said on Wednesday. The move comes after building collapses in Saidul Ajab and Satya Niketan killed multiple people.

A recent order issued by Delhi’s registrar for cooperative societies directed CGHS managing committees to undertake safety audit of society buildings and common areas to ensure there is no structural damage, major cracks, seepage, leakage, or damage to roof, external walls and staircases, which may adversely affect the safety of the building and its occupants. Delhi has nearly 1,000 active CGHS buildings, mostly concentrated in southwest, east and northwest parts of the city.

Also Read | Seemapuri building collapse: 2 children, pregnant woman killed as another building collapses in Delhi months after Satya Niketan PG

Managing committees have also been directed to ensure verification of valid fire safety certificates and functioning of firefighting installations, as well as maintenance of lifts installed in the society buildings. “The managing committee will take immediate remedial action if any structural defect, damage or other safety deficiency pointed in the audit or inspection. Where the matter requires intervention of a competent authority, it may take the matter with DDA, MCD Delhi Fire Services,” the order said.

CGHS managing committees are “squarely responsible” for repair, maintenance and ensuring safety and stability of society buildings according to Rule 106 of the Delhi Co-operative Societies Rules, 2007, it said. Apart from regular inspection, timely repair and maintenance, and building safety, the managing committees must also ensure a disaster management and fire prevention plan, and maintain proper records of the inspection, deficiencies noticed and action taken, it added.

Also Read | Delhi building collapse: Wall removed, basement filled with 3 truckloads of debris; probe reveals shocking details

Last month, Delhi Cooperative Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh directed comprehensive safety audit of cooperative housing societies in the city. He directed secretary (cooperation) to ensure necessary action in this regard and furnish a consolidated compliance report within 30 days.

With inputs from PTI