New Delhi: The Delhi Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday approved the financial relief to farmers at the rate of Rs 20,000 per acre on account of loss due to unseasonal rains. The cabinet also approved the rates at which the ex gratia relief to farmers was to be paid as per the assessment of the loss. The expenditure under the exercise will be about Rs 53 crore for an approximate area of 29,000 acres, said an official statement issued by the Delhi government.

"Due to incessant rains and waterlogging of fields owing to overflow of nearby natural drains during September-October 2021 in Delhi, crops of farmers have been severely damaged. Teams were sent to the ground to assess the damage done to the crops," the statement said.

According to Delhi government, if the loss is assessed to be 70 per cent or less, compensation will be paid at the rate of 70 per cent. "If the assessed loss is more than 70 per cent, compensation will be paid at the rate of 100 per cent," it added.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)