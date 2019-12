New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced the passage of an electric vehicle policy by the Delhi cabinet in order to fight the air pollution in the city, stated news agency PTI.

As part of this newly passed policy, subsidies are guaranteed by the government so as to promote e-vehicles, added Kejriwal. The Aam Aadmi party supremo further noted that an electric vehicle board would be formed to implement the policy.