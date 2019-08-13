The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod for a reduction in registration and other charges from autorickshaw drivers and owners, with zero GPS-tracking charges and fitness fee.

The autorickshaw owners and drivers were paying Rs 100 per month as GPS-tracking charges and Rs 600 for fitness.

The Cabinet, in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, approved the Department of Transport’s proposal to revise the fees for various transactions of auto rickshaws.

“All fresh changes shall come into effect from September 1,” the government said in a statement.

While there will be no fitness fee, the owners or drivers will have to pay for Rs 300 fitness penalty for late fee. Till now they were paying Rs 1,000 for the same, it said.

For registration and re-registration, which was charged at Rs 1,000, the drivers will have to pay Rs 300.

“They can get Duplicate Registration Certificate and Transfer of Ownership for Rs 150 under the revised plan, which was Rs 500 till now,” the statement said.