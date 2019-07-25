New Delhi: Keeping their promise, the Aam Aadmi Party Delhi government is set to put in place a system wherein women travellers will be issued ‘pink tickets’ to travel free via DTC and cluster buses.

The Delhi cabinet is likely to approve the free travel offer for women in Delhi via the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster scheme buses, for now.

The government will reimburse the operator Rs 10 for every pink ticket issued which will be irrespective of the distance travelled.

The Arvind Kejriwal government had also promised free rides in the Delhi metro but the DMRC would require eight months to start the process.

A DTC official explained, “The fare for travelling in a DTC or a cluster bus is rs 5 for up to 4km, Rs 10 for 4km to 10km and Rs 15 for journeys beyond 10km. Overall a passenger spends Rs 10 on a ride and that is how much the government will reimburse to the operators for each ride.”

While the DTC preferred free passes, of which Rs 800 could have been monthly reimbursed for each pass, the government wants to issue tickets so as to track the number of trips.

Meanwhile, the DMRC has submitted two proposals- one involves incorporating the changes in its software and smart cards, the other requires women to buy special tokens at ticket windows or via vending machines.