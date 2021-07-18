New Delhi: A day after the annual Kanwar Yatra in Uttar Pradesh was cancelled following Supreme Court’s intervention, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday announced the cancellation of the religious event in the national capital too. The hill-stated of Uttarakhand had already called off the Kanwar Yatra citing fears expressed by experts of a possible third wave of the pandemic and the risk posed by such gatherings.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Joins Other States to Cancel Kanwar Yatra Amid COVID 3rd Wave Threat | Full List Here

"The Kanwar Yatra has been banned in Uttarakhand, but despite this, there is a risk of the spread of the virus due to crowding or taking out processions, in view of which this decision has been taken," the order by Delhi Disaster Management Authority said.

The yatra goes on till the first week of August and sees thousands of Shiva devotees called kanwariyas' travelling mostly on foot from neighbouring states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi to collect water from the Ganges in Haridwar.

Earlier, the Centre had told the Supreme court that the state governments must not permit any kind of Kanwar yatra because of the pandemic and arrangements should be made for water from the Ganges to be available through tankers at designated places.

On Friday, the Supreme Court which had taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and asked the Uttar Pradesh government to inform by July 19 whether it would reconsider its decision to hold a “symbolic” Kanwar Yatra.

Hours after a nudge from the Supreme Court on Friday, the Uttar Pradesh government had said it is talking with “kanwar sanghs” to take the right decision on the annual yatra and reminded that the organisations themselves decided to cancel it last year.

In a statement, the UP government had said that it was preparing itself for every situation for the Kanwar Yatra, scheduled to start from July 25. Officers have been asked to talk to ‘kanwar sanghs’ so that a right decision could be taken. The officers are also apprising them of the Covid situation. “The government feels that religious sentiments should not be hurt and also there should be the safety of people. Last year, ‘kanwar sanghs’ after talks with the government themselves decided to cancel the yatra,” it had said.

A Supreme Court bench of Justices R F Nariman and B R Gavai had said the Right to Life under Article 21 of the Constitution is paramount and asked the Uttar Pradesh government whether it was willing to reconsider its decision to hold a yatra at all.

“We are of the view that this is a matter which concerns every one of us as citizens of India and goes to the very heart of Article 21 of the Constitution of India, which has a pride of place in the fundamental rights chapter of our Constitution.

“The health of the citizenry of India and their right to life are paramount. All other sentiments, albeit religious, are subservient to this most basic fundamental right,” the bench had said.