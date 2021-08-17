New Delhi: All four accused in the rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Delhi’s Nangal area will be charge-sheeted by the end of the month, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday. The statement comes after the investigation revealed no sign of a short circuit in the water cooler as alleged by the accused.Also Read - 'Satyameva Jayate': Twitter Restores Accounts of Rahul Gandhi, Other Congress Leaders

Earlier today, parents of the deceased minor girl knocked on the doors of the Delhi High Court seeking a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe and a judicial probe in the alleged lapses in administrative action, including alleged delay in registration of an FIR in the case. Also Read - NCPCR Summons Facebook Official Over Rahul Gandhi's Instagram Post Disclosing Identity of Minor Rape Victim's Kin

A fresh petition filed before the court seeks direction to the Delhi government and Delhi Police with the prayer to direct respondents to judicial inquiry and constitution of SIT for investigation. Also Read - Independence Day 2021: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory | Know Which Routes to Avoid on I-Day

The SIT, following recreation of the crime scene by experts, revealed that there was no sign of a short circuit in the water cooler as alleged by the four accused. The electrician of the crematorium, who is also a key witness in the case, also denied the claim.

As a result, the Delhi Police Crime Branch ruled out electrocution as a possible cause of death of the victim and established that the accused tried to mislead the police.

Recently, Delhi Government had directed the city police to provide police protection to the victim’s family and prime witness of the minor rape case. In an official communication, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Delhi Cantt has directed Station House Officer (SHO) Delhi Cantt to provide police protection to the victim’s family and prime witness in the alleged rape and murder case of the minor girl.

The case of the minor girl who was allegedly raped, murdered and cremated without her parents’ consent in Delhi’s Old Nangal crematorium has been transferred to the crime branch for speedy investigation. Police Commissioner of Delhi, Rakesh Asthana gave the direction for the transfer of the case.

On August 1, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a priest and three employees of a crematorium near Delhi Cantonment in southwest Delhi, the police had said.

Delhi Police registered a case against four accused on the basis of the statement of the minor’s mother who alleged that her daughter was raped, murdered and cremated without their consent on Sunday. The accused persons have been booked under Sections 302, 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, along with the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act.

With ANI inputs