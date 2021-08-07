New Delhi: Micro-blogging site Twitter has taken down Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tweet which allegedly revealed the identity of the relatives of a nine-year-old Dalit girl who died in the national capital following an alleged rape. The controversial tweet of Gandhi with a picture of him meeting the family members of the minor girl showed as “no longer available” on the microblogging website for violating its rules.Also Read - Rahul Gandhi, Other Opposition Leaders Join Farmers Protest At Jantar Mantar | Watch
This comes after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) issued notice to Twitter India asking it to take action against the former Congress president’s account for violating the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by revealing the identity of the rape victim. Also Read - ED Raids Former Karnataka Minister Roshan Baig, Congress MLA Zameer Over IMA Ponzi Scam
Also Read - I am Standing With Them: Rahul Meets Parents of Minor Girl Raped & Killed in Delhi's Nangal
NCPCR had also asked the Delhi Police and Twitter to take action over Gandhi posting the photo of the girl’s family on the microblogging website. On Thursday, a Delhi-based lawyer Vineet Jindal had filed a complaint with Delhi Police against the Nehru-Gandhi scion for allegedly disclosing the rape victim’s identity.
Posting a picture of his meeting with the girl’s family on Wednesday, Gandhi had tweeted in Hindi, “Parents’ tears are saying only one thing — their daughter, the daughter of this country, deserves justice. And I am with them on this path to justice.” A click on the tweet led to a message that read: “This tweet violated the Twitter rules.”
Meanwhile, Northwest Delhi BJP MP Hans Raj Hans yesterday handed over to PM Modi a report on the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old Dalit girl in the Old Nangal area of the city.
Hans said he was deputed by the prime minister on Thursday for a ground report on the incident. “I met the family of the girl on Thursday itself as instructed by the prime minister and conveyed his message that they will get justice,” Hans told PTI.
He claimed that during his meeting with the family, he was told the girl was “torched alive” after allegedly being sexually assaulted. “I am Sufi in nature and an artist as well. The pain of the mother and the father of the girl has shaken me. I myself wrote the report and presented it to the prime minister,” the famous singer said.
The girl had died under mysterious circumstances, with her parents alleging she was raped and forcibly cremated by a priest at a crematorium.
The tragic incident has led to an outcry with political leaders visiting the victim’s parents. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met the family Wednesday. The chief minister has announced a magisterial probe into the incident and a relief amount of Rs 10 lakh to the family.