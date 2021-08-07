New Delhi: Micro-blogging site Twitter has taken down Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tweet which allegedly revealed the identity of the relatives of a nine-year-old Dalit girl who died in the national capital following an alleged rape. The controversial tweet of Gandhi with a picture of him meeting the family members of the minor girl showed as “no longer available” on the microblogging website for violating its rules.Also Read - Rahul Gandhi, Other Opposition Leaders Join Farmers Protest At Jantar Mantar | Watch

This comes after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) issued notice to Twitter India asking it to take action against the former Congress president’s account for violating the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by revealing the identity of the rape victim. Also Read - ED Raids Former Karnataka Minister Roshan Baig, Congress MLA Zameer Over IMA Ponzi Scam

Also Read - I am Standing With Them: Rahul Meets Parents of Minor Girl Raped & Killed in Delhi's Nangal

NCPCR had also asked the Delhi Police and Twitter to take action over Gandhi posting the photo of the girl’s family on the microblogging website. On Thursday, a Delhi-based lawyer Vineet Jindal had filed a complaint with Delhi Police against the Nehru-Gandhi scion for allegedly disclosing the rape victim’s identity.

Posting a picture of his meeting with the girl’s family on Wednesday, Gandhi had tweeted in Hindi, “Parents’ tears are saying only one thing — their daughter, the daughter of this country, deserves justice. And I am with them on this path to justice.” A click on the tweet led to a message that read: “This tweet violated the Twitter rules.”