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Delhi Chakka Jam Alert: Check possible disruptions in Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other NCR regions

Delhi Chakka Jam Alert: Check possible disruptions in Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other NCR regions

A strike by transport unions over rising costs could delay supply chains and fresh food deliveries throughout Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

(Representational image/AI generated)

Delhi Chakka Jam Alert: In a big update for the residents of Delhi-NCR, a three-day symbolic ‘Chakka Jam’ called by transporters from May 21 to 23 is set to test the resilience of supply chains across the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). Backed by the All India Motor Transport Congress alongside several prominent transport unions, the strike is expected to trigger notable disruptions in logistics and goods movement throughout Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. Here are all the details you need to know about the Delhi Chakka Jam and the possible disruptions impacting the region.

Delhi Chakka Jam: What can be the possible disruptions?

The demonstration stems from escalating friction between truck operators and recent regulatory shifts. Transporters are striking in opposition to rising green taxes, stringent restrictions on older commercial vehicles, and mounting operational costs that continue to squeeze profit margins.

While organizers have clarified that essential services are not officially suspended, the ripples of the protest will likely be felt by regular consumers. Transporters have warned of significantly slower truck movement and reduced fleet operations. This slowdown threatens to delay supply chains and routine deliveries across both wholesale and retail markets.

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The most immediate vulnerability lies in the region’s daily food supply. Mandis and neighborhood grocery shops are bracing for delays, as fresh produce arriving from neighboring states faces potential bottlenecks on major highways and key entry points into Delhi-NCR.

Update on vegetable supplies in Delhi NCR

Consequently, retail vendors in Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram may grapple with irregular supplies of staples such as tomatoes, onions, leafy vegetables, and seasonal fruits over the three-day window. Businesses and residents across the capital region are advised to anticipate minor logistical delays as the transport sector registers its symbolic protest.

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What is the update on Taxi, Auto fare revision?

According to a letter submitted by the “Chalak Shakti Union” to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister, Transport Minister and Police Commissioner, the strike has been called in support of a nationwide protest announced by the All India Motor Transport Congress.

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