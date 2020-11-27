New Delhi: Amid the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar reiterated the government’s stance to resolve the issues of the agitating farmers. Also Read - ‘Don't Bite Hands That Feed You’: AAP Launches Scathing Attack on Centre, Supports Farmers

"The government has always been ready to discuss issues with farmers. We have invited farmers' organizations for another round of talks on 3rd December. I appeal to them to leave the agitation in view of COVID-19 and cold weather," Tomar said on Friday.

— ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

Tomar on Thursday said the new agriculture laws passed by parliament in the monsoon session were “need of the hour” and that the government ready to talk with farmers and resolve differences.

He said that the talks will be held in December 3. The minister also said that the farm laws will bring revolutionary changes.

The minister referred to Centre’s invitation earlier for talks between a delegation of Punjab farmers and union agriculture secretary to dispel any wrong impression.

He said agriculture is top priority for central government.

“New farm laws were the need of the hour. In the coming time, it’s going to bring revolutionary changes. We’ll talk to the farmers on December 3,” Tomar told ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)