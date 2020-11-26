New Delhi: Heavy deployment of police forces was seen at the Delhi-Haryana border on Thursday morning in anticipation of the ‘Delhi-Chalo’ tractor march in the national capital by farmers protesting against the Centre’s three newly-imposed farm laws. The march is organised by All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh, along with various factions of Bharatiya Kisan Union who joined hands for a ”Samyukta Kisan Morcha” to press the central government to scrap the contentious farm laws. Also Read - Haryana Announces Fresh Limits on Social Gatherings: 50 Guests for Indoor Events, 100 for Outdoor

The ML Khattar-led BJP government in Haryana had said that it will seal its borders with Punjab for the next two days to stop farmers from continuing their morcha to Delhi. Also Read - Haryana IPS Officer, Two Other Cops Booked For Abetment to Suicide of BJP Leader

Videography with the help of drones is being done to keep vigil at the state borders with Punjab and other sensitive points. The Haryana Police used cranes to put up multi-layered barricades and boulders on roads and stop all kinds of traffic from Punjab. Also Read - Air quality Improves Drastically in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon

Haryana: Security deployment near Karna Lake in Karnal, in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march pic.twitter.com/HR7MgWQgiJ — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

Meanwhile, the Faridabad police have also stepped up its security with clear orders at the Delhi-Faridabad border to not allow any protesters to enter between today and tomorrow.

Security heightened at Delhi-Faridabad border, in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march. Faridabad Police say, "We've clear instructions to not let any members of Bharatiya Kisan Union enter Delhi today and tomorrow. Police teams deployed at all important entry points." pic.twitter.com/QqwzF7Vxx5 — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

“We’ve clear instructions to not let any members of Bharatiya Kisan Union enter Delhi today and tomorrow. Police teams deployed at all important entry points,” an official told ANI.

Delhi: Heavy deployment of police personnel on the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) in the anticipation of farmer's 'Delhi-Chalo' protests. Police also use drones to monitor situation pic.twitter.com/ev8Q2pDln7 — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

In Haryana – one of the rice bowl states of the country – the police used water cannons at least twice Wednesday to disperse protesting farmers and stop them from going to Delhi and also imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in several parts of the state to prevent assembly of protesters.

Haryana: Heavy security deployed on Delhi-Jammu highway near Karna Lake in Karnal, in view of farmer's protest march to Delhi A commuter says, " The highway has been blocked since late last night. Many vehicles are stuck here." pic.twitter.com/OkFKHXAi2o — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

In Ambala, a large group of farmers near Mohra village jumped over barricades following which the police resorted to the use of a water cannon against them.

Despite this, a splinter group managed to proceed to Tiyora-Tiyori village on the Ambala-Kurukshetra border, where police again used a water cannon against them to stop their march to Delhi.

Notably, the ”morcha” has the support of over 500 farmers’ organisations leaders of whom met here on Thursday. A seven-member committee has also been formed to coordinate the operations of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ morcha.

Braving the cold and rainy conditions, thousands of farmers assembled with their tractor-trailers near the Haryana borders in Punjab. Farmer bodies said they will hold a dharna wherever stopped from moving towards the national capital.

West Bengal: Members of Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, CPI(M) and Congress block railway track in Jadavpur as trade unions observe nationwide strike against new labour policies introduced by the Centre pic.twitter.com/h37MVHSuYI — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugarhan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan on Wednesday said around 25,000 women will participate in the protest march and over 4,000 tractor-trailers have been arranged for it.

The BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) has claimed that over two lakh farmers associated with it will enter Haryana through Khanauri and Dabwali.

Haryana BKU chief Gurnam Singh told reporters, even if police use lathis and force, nothing can stop farmers. We will continue our march towards Delhi. We will force the Centre to roll back these black anti-farmer laws.

Farmers have brought ration, vegetables, wood and other essentials for their march. In view of cold weather conditions, they have stocked quilts, blankets and covered their trolleys with tarpaulin.