New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to meet the protesting farmers in Delhi tomorrow, on December 1, after their repeated request for an unconditional meeting with the government in connection with the three agricultural laws passed by the Centre earlier this year. Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is chairing a meeting at his residence in Delhi to deliberate on the issue with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and other senior BJP leaders.

Home Ministry sources said that the government could sent out an invite to farmers for talks any time.

Late on Sunday evening, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar held deliberations over the ongoing farmers protest at BJP president JP Nadda's residence.

According to an India Today report, the home minister, who had previously demanded that the protestors move to a ‘structured’ place to schedule discussions with the Centre, has finally agreed to meet the agitated Kisan Unions to hear out their demands.

The expected meeting comes a day after farmer unions from Punjab held a press briefing and refused the Centre’s offer to hold their protest at Delhi’s Burari ground, terming it an “open jail”. The farmers rejected the Centre’s ‘conditional’ offer to hold talks, saying that they will not accept any conditional dialogue and threatened to block all five entry points to the national capital.