Farmers who are protesting against three new farm laws will try to reach Delhi on November 26 through five highways connecting the national capital as part of their "Delhi Chalo" march call. The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh and various factions of Bharatiya Kisan Union have joined hands and formed a "Samyukta Kisan Morcha" to press the central government to scrap the three farm laws.

The "morcha" has the support of over 500 farmers" organisations. Various farmer leaders met here on Thursday in connection with the November 26 "Delhi Chalo" march. A seven-member committee has also been formed to coordinate the operations of the "morcha"

Security deployed at Delhi-Faridabad border in view of farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march. Sub Inspector Prithviraj Meena says, “3 teams of CRPF, Police force from 2-3 Police stations and Home Guard jawans are here. Senior officers are making rounds. Vehicles being checked. pic.twitter.com/0QvABUQujQ — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

6.15 am: Delhi Police on Wednesday asserted it has rejected requests received from various farmer organisations to protest in the national capital against the Centre’s new farm laws on November 26 and 27.