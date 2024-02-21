Home

Delhi Chalo March: Farmers Urge PM Modi To Announce Law On MSP Guarantee Ahead Of Protest

Ahead of the Farmers' Delhi Chalo March, the farmer leader Sarvan Singh Pandher has urged PM Modi to intervene and end the protest by announcing a law on MSP Guarantee. Here's what he has said...

Farmer Leader Sarwan Singh Pandher

New Delhi: Hundreds of farmer unions began their protest in the form of the ‘Delhi Chalo March’ on February 13, 2024 when farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh marched to New Delhi for their demands to be fulfilled. The farmers’ demands include quite a few points, the main one being enactment of law for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops. Despite long meetings with the government, both parties have not been able to reach a consensus and therefore, the march which had stopped in the hope that the Centre would fulfil the farmers’ demands, is scheduled to begin again, today. Ahead of the Farmers Protest today, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher has urged PM Modi to end the protest by announcing law on MSP Guarantee for the farmers. Here’s all that Sarwan Singh Pandher said…

Sarwan Singh Pandher Urges PM Modi To End Protest By Announcing Law

As mentioned earlier, ahead of the Farmers’ Delhi Chalo March today, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, in a statement has requested the Prime Minister to intervene and end the protest by announcing a law on MSP Guarantee for the farmers. The farmer leader has also said that it is the public who has made PM Modi the Prime Minister and so it is their right to stand up for their rights and demands.

#WATCH | Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher says, “…We have told the govt that you can kill us but please don’t oppress the farmers. We request the Prime Minister to come forward and put an end to this protest by announcing a law on the MSP guarantee for the farmers…The… pic.twitter.com/pwBEiPH9RX — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2024

‘You Can Kill Us But Please Don’t Oppress The Farmers’

Ahead of the protest, Sarwan Singh Pandher has issued a statement saying, “…We have told the govt that you can kill us but please don’t oppress the farmers. We request the Prime Minister to come forward and put an end to this protest by announcing a law on the MSP guarantee for the farmers…The country will not forgive such a govt…”

Condemning the deployment of the police and paramilitary forces to curb and/or control the protest, Sarwan Singh Pandher has further said, “There are paramilitary forces deployed in the villages of Haryana…What crime have we committed?…We have made you the Prime Minister. We never thought that the forces would oppress us this way…Please protect the Constitution and let us peacefully head towards Delhi. This is our right…”

Delhi Chalo March: Traffic Restrictions Imposed

The Tikri and Singhu Borders of Delhi have already been sealed and heavy security personnel has been deployed to maintain law and order as the farmers march towards the national capital; along with deployment of forces, barricading, concrete barriers and iron nails have also been put in place. Two lanes of the Ghazipur border have also been closed and traffic restrictions have been imposed in Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Delhi city.

(Inputs from ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)