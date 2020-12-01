New Delhi: The ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march by farmers in the national capital against the three contentious agricultural laws on Tuesday entered the sixth day as they remained unmoved by the appeals of the Centre and affirmed to continue their stir till their demands are heard. In a late-night decision yesterday, Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar agreed to call the agitating farmers for talks at 3 PM today. The minister had earlier set December 3 as the date for a meeting. Also Read - Centre Invites Protesting Farmers to Hold Talks Today Even as They Vow to Continue Agitation | 10 Points

"On November 13, we had decided we will meet on December 3, but farmers are in a mood to protest," the union minister said, adding that the government has invited the union heads for a meeting at Vigyan Bhawan at 3 PM on December 1.

"It is cold and there is coronavirus… We request you to leave the protest and find a solution through discussion," he said.

Here are the live updates from day six of farmers’ protest:

6.54 AM: Security personnel continue to guard Singhu and Tikri borders between Delhi and Haryana.

Highlights from Day 5:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Monday, claimed that the Opposition was inciting farmers to fight against the farm laws and deceiving them for political gains.

“The farmers are being deceived on these historic agriculture reform laws by the same people who have misled them for decades,” PM Modi said. He reiterated that farmers who wanted to follow the old system of trading referring to the mandis’ where they can get the MSP are still free to do so and the three laws only give them new options to sell for more.

Meanwhile, the Congress launched a social media campaign to muster support for the farmers and said its members will extend assistance to the protesters. The AAP and the Left parties have also asked their units and workers abd decided to join the ongoing farmers’ stir.

Meanwhile, Delhi-Haryana borders at Singhu and Tikri continued to remain blocked through the night as farmers, mainly from Punjab, protested by lighting candles amidst Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations. The Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border is also closed for vehicular traffic.