Home

News

Delhi Chalo March: Punjab CM Announces Rs 1 Crore, Govt Job For Deceased Farmer’s Family

Delhi Chalo March: Punjab CM Announces Rs 1 Crore, Govt Job For Deceased Farmer’s Family

Days after the death of a farmer protestor, in a clash with the Haryana Police during the Delhi Chalo March, Punjab CM has announced Rs 1 Crore and a govt job for the farmer's family..

Farmer Shubhkaran Singh Killed In Clash With Haryana Police

New Delhi: The Farmers’ Delhi Chalo March held on February 22, 2024 ended on an unfortunate note when a young, 22-year-old farmer protestor lost his life during clash with the Haryana Police. The farmer, Shubhkaran Singh was hit by a bullet and he succumbed to his injuries. In a latest news development, the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann has announced ex-gratia and a government job for the deceased farmer’s family. The Punjab CM has announced this in a post on the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter).

Trending Now

Punjab CM Announces Ex-Gratia For Deceased Protestor Farmer

As mentioned earlier, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has announced ex-gratia for the farmer who was killed at the Delhi Chalo March in a clash with the Haryana Police. In a post on the social media platform ‘X’, Bhagwant Mann has said, “The Punjab government will provide financial help of ₹1 crore to the family of young farmer Shubh Karan and a government job to his younger sister. We are obeying our duties. Action will be taken against those responsible for the firing.”

You may like to read

The Farmers’ Delhi Chalo March began on February 13, 2024 as over 200 farmer unions from Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh began their march to Delhi, demanding the enactment of law for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of crops. After four meetings and discussions with the Centre, the farmers remained dissatisfied and continued the protest.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.