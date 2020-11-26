Police on Thursday used gas shells to disperse farmers who gathered at Shambhu border, near Ambala (Haryana) to proceed to Delhi to stage a demonstration against the farm laws. Earlier, the DMRC had suspended the Delhi Metro services to neighbouring cities of the national capital till 2 pm Thursday. On Wednesday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation released a statement where they said that no metro services will be available from Anand Vihar to Vaishali and New Ashok Nagar to Noida City Centre during this period. Also Read - Woman Who Had Lost Her Memory Gets Reunited With Son After 15 Years, Thanks to Facebook!

The metro services will also be suspended between Sultanpur and Guru Dronacharya metro stations. However, regular metro services will remain available in the entire section of Airport and Rapid Metro lines during the period.

“After 2 pm on Thursday, train services will resume on all Lines from end to end without loops regularly,” it added.