Farmers Protest LIVE News Updates: The Delhi Chalo protest march by farmers against Centre’s three agricultural laws entered its fifth day on Monday. Late on Sunday evening, union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar held deliberations over the ongoing protest at BJP president JP’s residence. Earlier the farmers had rejected the Centre’s ‘conditional’ offer to hold talks, saying that they will not accept any conditional dialogue and threatened to block all five entry points to the national capital. A meeting of the protesting farmers’ unions with the Centre has already been scheduled for December 3.



Stay tuned to this place for the LIVE updates from Day 5 of the farmers' protest:

1:35 PM: The Narendra Modi-led government wants to talk to farmers, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar told reporters.

1:07 PM: Traffic congestion at Delhi-Gurugram (Haryana) border. DCP South-West, Ingit Pratap Singh said, "We haven't received any inputs on farmers coming here. We are taking precautionary measures and preparing for the same at both Singhu and Tikri border."

12:59 PM: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar arrived at Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence.

Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar leaves Home Minister Amit Shah's residence after a meeting. pic.twitter.com/Ldro3b4JY8 — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2020

12:57 PM: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged people to join the “Speak Up for Farmers” campaign, amid farmers’ protests against the Central government’s new farm laws. “Modi government tortured farmers- first they brought in black laws and then used force/lathi-charged farmers. But they forgot that when farmers raise their voice then it resonates across the country. Join us through the #SpeakUpForFarmers campaign against the exploitation of our brother farmers,” read Rahul’s tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

Raising the issue, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that the interests of farmers were ignored in new agricultural laws. “Name of the law is farmer’s law but all the benefit to billionaire friends. How can farmer laws be made without talking to farmers? How can the interests of farmers be ignored while making these laws? The government will have to listen to the farmers. Let us together raise our voice in support of farmers. #SpeakUpForFarmers,” she tweeted in Hindi.

11:54 AM: Shiv Sena attacks Haryana CM for claiming Khalistani link in farmers protest. “BJP wants to create anarchy. Khalistan is a closed chapter for which Indira Gandhi and General Arunkumar Vaidya laid down their lives,” an article in Saamana said. “The government is using all its might to crush political opponents but why is this determination not seen while dealing with the country’s enemies,” it asked.

11:21 AM: “Do not misunderstand agricultural law. Farmers in Punjab sold more than last year in the paddy market and more on MSP. MSP is also alive and the market is alive and government procurement is also happening”, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

#WATCH | Delhi: Farmers protesting against the farm laws offer prayers on the occasion of #GuruNanakJayanti, at Tikri border. pic.twitter.com/6ajC5rnkZc — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2020

11:16 AM: Medical check-up camp setup at Singhu Border where farmers are protesting against the farm laws. “We should conduct COVID-19 test here. If there’s any possibility of a super spreader, the disease might spread to other people which will be disastrous,” says a doctor.

10:20 AM: Farmers continue their protest against the farm laws, at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari, the govt designated place for the protest.

09: 17 AM: Security tightened & barricading being done at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border where farmers have gathered in protest against Farm laws.

09:10 AM: Tikri, Singhu borders are closed for any traffic movement, tweets Delhi Traffic Police

Delhi: Farmers continue their protest at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border against the farm laws amid security deployment. pic.twitter.com/MhuDgiOhhQ — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2020

08:42 AM: The situation is peaceful & under control. We are in contact with them (farmers). Our objective is to maintain law & order. We have deployed enough force, said Surendra Yadav, Joint CP, Northern Range, Delhi

Farmers stay put at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) as their protest against the Central Government's Farm laws continues. pic.twitter.com/XKUHQs3hDO — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2020

07:17 AM: The gathering of farmers, mostly from Punjab, has hit transport links to the national capital, with the halt to movement of trucks affecting supplies.

07:16 AM: The war of words between Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Haryana counterpart ML Khattar continued. Singh hit back at his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar over allegations that he did not respond to repeated calls made over the farmers’ issue, asking why the latter did not use official channels to contact him.

07:14 AM: Haryana’s many khaps’ decided to join agitating farmers’ Delhi Chalo’ call and march to the national capital to support their protest. The decision was taken in a meeting of the chiefs of 30 khaps’ (caste councils) in Rohtak, independent MLA from Haryana’s Dadri constituency Sombir Sangwan, who also heads the ‘Sangwan Khap’, told PTI over the phone.

Farmers stay put at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border as their protest against Central Government's Farm laws continues. pic.twitter.com/nJ1jbaJy2N — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2020

07:08 AM: Farmers stay put at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border as their protest against Central Government’s Farm laws continues.

What happened on Day 4?

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh refused to move to the “open jail” in Delhi’s Burari ground. Farmers have also intensified their stir against the three contentious farm laws at the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad border trying to break through barricades, forcing additional security deployment.

On the other hand, PM Modi hailed the new agricultural laws, saying that the new reforms brought by Parliament have given farmers ‘new rights and opportunities’. He made the remarks while addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

“The demands that have been made by farmers for years, that every political party, at some point, had made the promise to fulfill, have finally been met”, said the Prime Minister.

Elaborating the advantages of the new ordinances, PM said that under this law, it is mandatory to pay farmers within three days of purchasing the product. “If payment is not made, then the farmer can lodge a complaint. Another major provision is that the SDM of the area must address the complaint of the farmer within one month,” he stated.