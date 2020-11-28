New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday lambasted his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar for the ‘Khalistani’ remarks alleging political influences in the farmer protests in Delhi against the Centre’s farm laws. Also Read - Farmers Protest: Traffic Movement Hit in Key Roads of Delhi as Police Keep Singhu, Tikri Borders Shut

"Khattar is lying that he tried calling me earlier and I did not respond. But now, after what he has done to my farmers, I'll not speak to him even if he calls me 10 times," hit out Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

Amid the growing agitations by various farmer organisations who have been trying to enter Delhi, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Khattar alleged that some political parties and organisations are sponsoring the farmers' stir against the Centre's farm laws.

“He doesn’t know what to say, so he is saying all this. Punjab is not stopping its farmers because it is their right to protest. Why are you stopping them? Why are you using water cannons and tear-gassing them? When we are not stopping them and Delhi is not stopping them, who are you to stop them? I don’t like this dishonest behaviour. He can call me 10 times now, I won’t pick up his call,” Singh said, as quoted by NDTV.

Claiming a conspiracy , Khattar had told reporters in Gurgaon that the stir “has been built up by farmers from Punjab and some political parties and organisations are sponsoring it”. Khattar claimed that Haryana farmers have not participated in the stir.

However, when asked if he tried to speak to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh before the morcha, he told PTI, “My office told me that they tried to contact him over telephone on six to seven occasions and every time his staff used to say we will soon get back and then they used to give the plea that the CM was busy in a meeting and so on.”

“For six years, I have been a CM. Never before such a thing has happened. We even talk to opposition leaders. Earlier too, I have been having telephone conversations with the Punjab CM and even when he was busy, he used to call back after 30 or 60 minutes. This time for three days attempts to reach him were made, but he didn’t respond, alleged Khattar,” he added.

Earlier today, the Haryana CM had also made a stinging allegation that there may be Khalistani elements involved in the farmers’ stir in Delhi.

“We have inputs of some such unwanted elements in the crowd. We have reports, will disclose once it’s concrete. They raised such slogans. In videos they said ‘jab Indira Gandhi ko ye kar sakte hain, to Modi ko kyu nahi kar sakte’,” Khattar told reporters.

Despite getting permission for “peaceful protests” from the Delhi government at Nirankari Samagam Ground yesterday, farmers have been raging their agitation at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar leading to yet another day of violent confrontation at the Delhi-Haryana borders.

Violent clashes havve been going on at Singhu border since Friday and the Delhi Police have had a tough time controlling the protesting farmers.