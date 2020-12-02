The farmers protest against the government’s contentious farm bills enter day 7 on Wednesday. After the third round of meeting with the Centre, held on Tuesday at New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan, the farmers have agreed to meet again on 3rd December for the final round of negotiation. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, launched a scathing attack against the Centre over the farmers protest with his famous ‘suit-boot’ jibe. Also Read - ‘No Need of Committee’: Farmers Turn Down Govt’s Proposal, Seek Roll Back of Farm Laws | Top Developments

Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and wrote, “What the government said: farmers’ income will be doubled. What the government did: increased the income of its cronies four times and will halve farmers’ income. This is a government of lies and a ‘suit-boot’ government.” Also Read - Delhi Chalo: Are Autos, Taxis Going Off Roads In National Capital? Autorickshaw Union Clears Doubts

On Tuesday, the Gandhi scion had said, “While the country’s food providers are protesting on the roads, the liars are giving speeches on national television. Farmers’ hard work is a debt on all of us. This debt can only be paid back by giving them justice and not by lathi-charging them or firing tear gas at them. Wake up, put your ego aside, and give the farmer what he deserves.” Also Read - Centre Invites Protesting Farmers to Hold Talks Today Even as They Vow to Continue Agitation | 10 Points

In the last few days, Gandhi has been vocal on the anti-farm law protests which have only intensified despite the government’s efforts to stop them.

The farmers’ protest against the three agricultural sector laws passed by the Central government in the last monsoon session entered the seventh day on Wednesday with demonstrations on Sant Nirankari Samagam ground in Burari on the outskirts of Delhi, besides the border areas.

Yesterday night, the Union government held a meeting with the representatives of the protesting farmers and offered to set up a committee to look into their demands, which they rejected. After the meeting, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, however, said that the discussion was “good” and the fourth round of talks will be held on December 3.

“We wanted a small group to be constituted but farmers’ leaders wanted that the talks should be held with everyone; we do not have a problem with it,” the minister said.

The government also gave a detailed presentation to the farmers’ leaders on the Minimum Support Price and the Agricultural Produce Market Committee Act during the meeting, appealing to them to suspend their protest.