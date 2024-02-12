Home

News

‘Delhi Chalo’: Special Arrangements Made In National Capital, Haryana Police Issues Travel Advisory | Top Points

‘Delhi Chalo’: Special Arrangements Made In National Capital, Haryana Police Issues Travel Advisory | Top Points

'Delhi Chalo': Haryana Home Department on Monday issued a directive to the civil and police officers on Monday.

Gurugram Vehicles move past police barricades during a traffic jam at the Delhi-Gurugram border (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: The National Capital Region of the country is gearing up to maintain its smooth functioning ahead of the farmers’ proposed march to Delhi on February 13. The Delhi police have ensured that there is proper security arrangements in place across the borders and the Haryana Police have issued a detailed traffic advisory for commuters who will be travelling on the affected routes.

Trending Now

Notably, the Haryana Police has made extensive arrangements to maintain law and order in the state. 114 companies have been deployed in different districts in the state, out of which 64 are paramilitary forces and 50 are Haryana Police.

You may like to read

The Haryana Home Department on Monday issued a directive to the civil and police officers to adhere to the rules outlined under the Haryana Recovery of Damages to Property During Disturbance to Public Order Act, 2021, in instances of potential property damage, whether public or private, arising from disturbances to public order. The directive comes ahead of the farmers’ proposed march to Delhi on February 13.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had announced a ‘Delhi Chalo’ march to press the Centre for accepting several demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home, TVSN Prasad, issued the directive to the civil and police administrations in the field.

Advisory From Haryana Home Department

In a written communication addressed to all the district magistrates, commissioners of police and superintendents of police, Prasad has asked that it be brought to the notice of all concerned that damages incurred to property, whether public or private, are recoverable from the perpetrators or initiators of such disturbances. He urged all the officers in the field to take the necessary action in accordance with the aforementioned Act and rules and to submit an action-taken report to the Home Department.

The Haryana Recovery of Damages to Property During Disturbance to Public Order Act provides for recovery of damages to properties caused by people during disturbance to public order by an assembly, lawful or unlawful, including riots and violent disorder.

Security Arrangements On Ghazipur Border

On security arrangements ahead of farmers’ call for ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest, Apoorva Gupta, DCP, East District says, “…Our priority is to make sure the law and order of the Delhi area stay intact; we have made proper security arrangements. Security forces have been deployed in various areas. Our efforts will be to make sure the people of Delhi don’t face any problems…”

#WATCH | Ghazipur border: On security arrangements ahead of farmers’ call of ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest, Apoorva Gupta, DCP, East District says, “…Our priority is to make sure the law and order of Delhi area stay intact, we done proper security arrangements. Security forces have… pic.twitter.com/EPosFakTfA — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2024

The authorities in Haryana have fortified the state’s borders with Punjab at many places in Ambala, Jind, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra and Sirsa using concrete blocks, iron nails and barbed wire to scuttle the proposed march.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.