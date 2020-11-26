New Delhi: Hours after, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh condemned the Haryna government for stopping farmers from moving towards Delhi, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday issued a word of warning to his Punjab counterpart asking him to stop inciting innocent farmers in the state. Also Read - Amarinder Singh Condemns Haryana Govt's Attempts To Prevent Farmers March To Delhi

Taking to Twitter, Khattar said that he will leave politics if there'll be any trouble on MSP. He also mentioned that he was trying to reach out to the Punjab government on the matter for the last 3 days.

"Capt Amarinder Singh, I'm saying it again, I'll leave politics if there'll be any trouble on MSP – therefore, please stop inciting innocent farmers. I've been trying to reach out to you for last 3 days but sadly you decided to stay unreachable," Khattar said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Amarinder Singh slammed Haryana for stopping farmers from moving towards Delhi, saying the use of “brute force” against them is totally undemocratic and unconstitutional.

Haryana has completely sealed its borders with Punjab to prevent farmers from entering the state for their ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march against the Centre’s farm laws.

“Why is @mlkhattar govt in Haryana stopping the farmers from moving to Delhi? The tyrannical use of brute force against peacefully protesting farmers is totally undemocratic & unconstitutional,” Singh said in a tweet.

He said farmers have been peacefully protesting in Punjab against the farm laws for two months.

“Why is Haryana govt provoking them by resorting to force? Don’t the farmers have the right to pass peacefully through a public highway?”, Singh asked.

The development comes after the Haryana Police on Thursday used water cannons and tear gas to disperse a group of farmers from Punjab who allegedly tried to jump police barricades to enter Haryana as part of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march.

Farmers are marching towards Delhi to protest the Centre’s new farm laws. Protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the Centre’s farm laws would pave the way for dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the “mercy” of big corporates.