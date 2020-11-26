New Delhi: Reacting the Haryana government’s use of water cannon to stop farmers from reaching Delhi for peaceful protest, Punjab Chif Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday said stopping farmers is going against the Constitutional spirit and freedom of speech of this country. Also Read - Traffic Snarls at Border Crossings as Delhi Police Intensify Checking Amid Farmers' Protest March

Issuing a statement, he said that the Haryana and Delhi governments should have allowed them to go and sit down to present their point.

"Stopping farmers is going against the Constitutional spirit and freedom of speech of this country. I think the Haryana government should have allowed them to go and Delhi govt should give them space to go and sit down to present their point," the Punjab CM said.

He said nobody should stop a person from going to the country’s capital city and expressing their views.

“The farmers here are agitating against the bills that they (Centre) have brought. You can’t stop a person going to your capital city where Parliament is and expressing their views. Why are you stopping them,” he asked.

He said if you try to stop them (farmers) then every reaction has a counter reaction.

Earlier in the day, he slammed the Haryana government from stopping farmers from moving towards Delhi, saying the use of “brute force” against them is totally undemocratic and unconstitutional .

Haryana has completely sealed its borders with Punjab to prevent farmers from entering the state for their ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march against the Centre’s farm laws.

He said farmers have been peacefully protesting in Punjab against the farm laws for two months.

The Haryana Police on Thursday used water cannons and tear gas to disperse a group of farmers from Punjab who allegedly tried to jump police barricades to enter Haryana as part of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march.

The Punjab chief minister said it was a sad irony that the constitutional right of farmers were being oppressed on the Constitution Day.