Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces Rs 700 crore for development project, reiterates commitment to clean capital city

The Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, unveiled the Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar Statue and launched 120 mist systems at IGI Airport. The Chief Minister also announced the expansion of the hospital. On Saturday, she unveiled the statue at Dr Gedgewar Arogya Sansthan in Shahdara. Later, she inaugurated 120 mist sprays at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The event highlighted the Delhi government’s commitment to healthcare expansion and controlling pollution in the capital city.

Unveiling of the statue and expansion of the hospital

At the unveiling of the statue, Delhi CM said that it’s not just a memorial but a symbol of service, dedication, and the spirit of “nation first”. She later announced the expansion of the 200-bed hospital and mentioned that a new floor will be built along with the installation of medical equipment to meet the growing demands of the patients in Yamunapar. The government has also given directions to prepare a detailed report and start working as early as possible.

She stressed the healthcare changes and stated that the health coverage under Ayushman Bharat has now been increased from Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 1 lakh. In addition, the ‘Vay Vandan Yojana’ for the citizens who are more than 70 years old has also been launched, for which over 7 lakh people have already registered. The government has also set up 370 Ayushman Arogya mandirs.

Rs. 700 crore for Yamunapar and infrastructural support

The CM also mentioned that the Yamunapar Development Board has been given an allocation of Rs. 700 crore and that the budget will be utilised for roads, drainage systems, and other projects related to infrastructure in East Delhi. She also highlighted that development will occur on both sides of the Yamuna and that the funds are being used for the welfare of the public.

120 mist sprays launched at Delhi airport

The Chief Minister, on the same day, inaugurated 120 mist sprays that were installed by GMR Group at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for the purpose of controlling dust and improving air quality. She also reiterated her plans for electrigying public bus fleet by the year 2029, along with the expansion of the Metro network and deployment of more than 1,000 water sprinklers. She also talked about implementing an AI-based dust-monitoring system at the sites of construction.

