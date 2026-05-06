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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off 13 mobile heat relief units amid heatwave; action plan released

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off 13 mobile heat relief units amid heatwave; action plan released

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches 13 mobile heat relief units to provide water, ORS and first aid during severe heatwave conditions. Scroll down for details.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (Image from Zee News)

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta: The Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, flagged off 13 mobile heat relief units from the Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday to provide on-ground assistance during the severe heatwave across Delhi. These units will provide clean drinking water, ORS packets, first aid support, cotton towels and caps for heat protection.

A heat action plan booklet was also released to strengthen public awareness and preparedness. The citizens were advised to stay hydrated, avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun, and take proper precautions during the ongoing heatwave. It’s important to note that assistance can be accessed through the 112 helpline in case of an emergency.

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CM Gupta flags off mobile heat relief units

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Wednesday flagged off 13 mobile heat relief units from the Delhi Secretariat for providing assistance to the people, as the severe heatwave is still ongoing in the national capital. The initiative has been launched because the temperatures are now rising in Delhi. In addition, the authorities urged the citizens to take necessary precautions against illnesses, which are caused by the heat.

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What will the relief units provide?

According to the officials, the relief units will consist of clean drinking water, ORS packets, and first aid support. In addition, they will also have cotton towels and caps for heat protection. Furthermore, these units will be moving to various parts of the city so that people who face difficulties because of extreme heat conditions may get the required help.

“We are concerned especially for workers who have to work outside and face the heat. All public and private organisations have been directed to take a work break between 1 pm to 4 pm,” she said.

Heat Action Plan

Not just the relief units, but the government of Delhi also released a heat action plan booklet. The aim of the action plan is inclined toward raising awareness and improving preparedness during the season of summer.

Emergency helpline

The government has also informed the citizens of a helpline number. Now, the residents can access help through the helpline number 112 for a heat-related emergency.

Also Read: “I can come at any time…”, CM Rekha Gupta’s warns private schools against any form of coercion in Delhi

Delhi govt’s action

As Delhi is witnessing severe heatwave conditions, the government has mentioned that the initiative of mobile relief units is aimed at providing quick support on a ground basis, which will also lead to the reduction of health-related risks caused by the extreme temperatures in the region.

With Delhi witnessing intense heatwave conditions, the government says the mobile relief initiative is aimed at providing immediate on-ground support and reducing health risks caused by extreme temperatures.

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