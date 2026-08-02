Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visits Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in Mayur Vihar Phase-II, interacts with patients

The Chief Minister also reviewed the hospital's cleanliness, the availability of medicines, and the quality of healthcare services. She directed the concerned officials to ensure that the necessary improvements are implemented without delay.

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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. File Image/PTI

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in Mayur Vihar Phase-II. During her visit, the CM interacted with patients and their attendants and listened to their experiences, suggestions, and expectations, emphasizing that direct public engagement is the foundation of a better healthcare system.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the hospital’s cleanliness, the availability of medicines, and the quality of healthcare services. She directed the concerned officials to ensure that the necessary improvements are implemented without delay.

CM Gupta reiterated that the trust of every patient is of utmost importance to the Delhi Government and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring timely, dignified, and quality healthcare for every citizen of Delhi.

CM Rekha Gupta launches Delhi ‘Laxmi Yojana’

The Delhi government launched its flagship ‘Laxmi Yojana’ on Saturday, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurating an online portal for the scheme, and initiated the registration process for eligible women.

The government aims to release the first instalment to beneficiaries by Raksha Bandhan after completing verification of applications, according to an official statement issued Friday. The portal was launched at a programme scheduled at the office of the district magistrate (East) in Geeta Colony. During the event, the chief minister registered a handful of eligible women for the scheme, following which online applications were opened for all eligible beneficiaries.

Applications received through the portal will be verified in a time-bound manner to facilitate the release of the first instalment by Raksha Bandhan.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Gupta said the government has fulfilled one of its key promises to women. She described the Delhi Laxmi Yojana as an initiative aimed at promoting women’s dignity, financial security and self-reliance, and urged eligible women to apply for the scheme.