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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets cricketer Mithali Raj, discusses womens representation under Nari Shakti Vandan initiative

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets cricketer Mithali Raj, discusses women’s representation under ‘Nari Shakti Vandan’ initiative

The Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, met the former Indian cricketer Mithali Raj in Tirupati.

(Image: x.com/gupta_rekha)

The Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, had a meeting with the former captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, Mithali Raj. The two met in Tirupati and discussed the progress of the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’. The meeting comes at a time when continuous discussions regarding the representation of women in politics are happening. It also highlighted the growing support for the initiative, whose aim is to increase the participation of women in the democratic system of India.

Discussions on women’s empowerment

During the interaction between Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and the former Indian women’s team cricket captain Mithali Raj, they had discussions surrounding the empowerment of women and ensuring a better representation in the roles of decision-making. The cricket player mentioned the progress under the initiative of ‘Nari Shakti Vandan’ as quite encouraging and a major step toward inclusion.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta stated that the days between April 16 and 18 mark a major phase in the democratic journey of India. She also highlighted that an increased representation of women in parliament will lead to adding strength and depth to the governance.

Mithai Raj’s support

The Delhi CM shared the interaction on her X account, to which Mithali Raj said, “Thank you for your kind words, ma’am. It was a pleasure interacting with you in Tirupati. The progress around Nari Shakti Vandan is truly encouraging and marks an important step towards deeper representation and inclusive growth in our democracy.”

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Thank you for your kind words, ma’am. It was a pleasure interacting with you in Tirupati.

The progress around Nari Shakti Vandan is truly encouraging and marks an important step towards deeper representation and inclusive growth in our democracy. https://t.co/M5onRK3Uz5 — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) April 15, 2026

Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam

The aim of the initiative ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ is to reserve one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women.

The discussion between the two personalities comes at a time when there’s a high possibility of similar discussions happening in the parliament, where the amendments associated with the women’s reservation laws are expected to be considered widely.

Contributions of Mithali Raj

Not just the achievements associated with cricket, but Mithali Raj at present is working as a consultant for the women’s cricket operations with the Andhra Cricket Association.

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