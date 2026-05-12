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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta pays tribute to nurses during surprise visit to LNJP hospital on International Nurses Day

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta pays tribute to nurses during surprise visit to LNJP hospital on International Nurses Day

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visited LNJP Hospital on International Nurses’ Day, praising nurses for their dedication and service. Scroll down for details.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's surprise visit to LNJP Hospital (Image: X/gupta_rekha)

International Nurses Day: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta paid a surprise visit to a hospital in the national capital. She met the nurses in the hospital and shared the heartwarming experience on her X account. The visit comes on the occasion of International Nurses Day, as she paid a heartfelt tribute to the nurses. She had an interaction with nurses and healthcare staff. In addition, she acknowledged their contribution to caring for the patients.

CM appreciates the role of nurses

During the visit, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta praised the nurses for their commitment and service. In addition, she stated that the nurses play a significant role in the healthcare system, as they ensure providing care, support, and confidence to patients on an everyday basis. She also emphasised that the government of Delhi remains committed to supporting, strengthening, and solidifying the nursing community.

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Focus on healthcare

The Delhi government stated that there have been several reforms introduced for the improvement of the conditions of nurses, along with the healthcare workers. These comprise an increase in the stipend for nursing interns.

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Officials added that the government aims to further strengthen the healthcare system through better facilities.

CM Rekha Gupta’s visit

अंतरराष्ट्रीय नर्स दिवस की आप सभी नर्स बहनों को हृदय से शुभकामनाएं। LNJP अस्पताल के Surprise Visit ने सच में मुझे भी सरप्राइज कर दिया। अस्पतालों में दवाइयां इलाज करती हैं, लेकिन मरीज को हिम्मत आपकी मुस्कान देती है। डॉक्टर उपचार करते हैं, लेकिन मरीज को मां जैसा स्नेह, भरोसा और… pic.twitter.com/3I9k5IzBbR — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) May 12, 2026

She concluded the message, mentioning, “Your dedication instills hope, trust, and new energy in the lives of millions of families. May God grant you excellent health and the strength for continuous service.”

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She highlighted the role of the government in strengthening the future of nursing interns by increasing their stipends.

“Our government has undertaken the task of giving new strength to their honor, confidence, and better future by making a historic 27-fold increase in the stipend of nursing interns. The role of the nursing community in the health system is also being further strengthened through new appointments,” she added.

She also stated that the Delhi government is committed to strengthening and empowering nurses with the help of historic reforms.

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