Home

News

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta vows to strengthen school education system with modern facilities and digital infrastructure

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta vows to strengthen school education system with modern facilities and digital infrastructure

The Chief Minister said that the government aims to make Delhi the state with the highest number of smart classrooms, computer labs, language labs, modern sports facilities, and robust educational infrastructure in the country.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta vows to strengthen school education system with modern facilities and digital infrastructure

The Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Rekha Gupta, on Tuesday further advanced Delhi’s education transformation by inaugurating new academic blocks at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Dilshad Garden, and Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Mansarovar Garden. She also inaugurated 101 state-of-the-art ICT laboratories to strengthen digital learning across government schools.

The Chief Minister stated that the Delhi Government’s objective is not merely to construct infrastructure, but to ensure that these facilities provide students with world-class education supported by modern technology.

Cabinet Minister Shri Ashish Sood, MLA Shri Harish Khurana, and several other dignitaries were present at the programme. The Chief Minister said that through the inauguration of new school buildings, the launch of over 101 computer laboratories, and the dedication of modern academic infrastructure, the Education Department has made significant progress during its 355 days in office. She appreciated the contribution of the Ladli Foundation and the American India Foundation, noting that meaningful change is possible only through active collaboration between the government and society. Through CSR initiatives, the establishment of 101 computer labs, the deployment of over 2,000 computers, and the strengthening of digital infrastructure have given a fresh impetus to education in Delhi’s government schools.

The Chief Minister said that the government aims to make Delhi the state with the highest number of smart classrooms, computer labs, language labs, modern sports facilities, and robust educational infrastructure in the country. Alongside academics, focused attention is also being given to sports and nutrition.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

She added that during its one-year tenure, the Education Department is set to inaugurate 75 CM Shri Schools, which will serve as benchmarks of educational excellence. The ‘Neev’ curriculum, she said, will further strengthen values such as ethics, civic responsibility and patriotism among students.

Unprecedented expansion of educational infrastructure

At Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Mansarovar Garden, the Chief Minister inaugurated a newly constructed ground-plus-three-storey school building comprising 29 classrooms, developed in accordance with modern standards and academic requirements. Similarly, a new ground-plus-three-storey building was inaugurated at the DIET campus, Dilshad Garden. The facility includes 19 classrooms and is equipped with modern amenities to support teacher training and educational innovation.

Under CSR support from the American India Foundation (AIF), in collaboration with the Ladli Foundation, 101 advanced ICT computer laboratories have been established in 101 government schools across Delhi. Each laboratory is equipped with 20 computers and an Interactive Flat Panel Display (IFPD). In addition, digital skills training programmes, workshops and structured learning support are being provided for both teachers and students.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.