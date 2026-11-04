Delhi chokes again as severe pollution grips capital, AQI crosses 400 in several areas; Jahangirpuri, Alipur among worst-hit

Delhi continues to battle rising air pollution, with Jahangirpuri recording an AQI of 440 and several other areas reporting severe pollution levels. The IMD has forecast clear skies, but unhealthy air is expected to persist over the coming days.

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Delhi chokes again as severe pollution grips capital, AQI crosses 400 in several areas; Jahangirpuri, Alipur among worst-hit (Image: IANS)

Delhi’s pollution problem continues to cause concern as the city’s air quality remains unhealthy. Several areas of the national capital have recorded high pollution levels, making it difficult for residents to enjoy outdoor activities without worrying about the effects on their health. Air quality readings have varied across monitoring stations and platforms. The Delhi government’s official AQI website showed an index of 176 in its latest displayed reading, while a separate report by the Times of India put New Delhi’s AQI at 509 early on November 4.

The situation remains a concern as winter approaches, when calm winds and changing weather conditions can allow pollutants to build up near the ground.

Delhi AQI today: Which areas are worst hit?

Data from the Air Quality Early Warning System showed that several monitoring stations recorded severe pollution in the early hours of November 4.

Jahangirpuri was among the worst-affected areas, with an AQI of 440 at 2 am, falling in the severe category. Delhi Technological University (DTU) recorded an AQI of 422, while Alipur reported 410.

Bawana also recorded a severe AQI of 403. Meanwhile, Ashok Vihar registered an AQI of 336, placing it in the very poor category. Anand Vihar recorded a comparatively lower AQI of 278, which falls under the poor category.

The readings show that pollution levels remain high across several parts of the national capital, with some areas facing particularly unhealthy air.

Under India’s air quality scale, an AQI between 301 and 400 is classified as very poor, while readings above 400 fall in the severe category.

Delhi weather today: IMD predicts clear skies

The India Meteorological Department has forecast mainly clear skies over Delhi on November 4, with the temperature expected to range between 15 degree Celsius and 28 degree Celsius at Safdarjung, the city’s main weather station. Morning mist is also possible.

The weather is expected to remain mostly clear over the next few days, with daytime temperatures around 28–29 degree Celsius and night temperatures between 15 and 16 degree Celsius. However, clear skies alone do not mean that pollution will improve.

Why is Delhi’s pollution increasing?

Several factors are contributing to the rise in pollution. Vehicle emissions, road dust, construction work and smoke from crop-residue burning in neighbouring states are adding pollutants to the air.

A recent analysis cited by The Indian Express also pointed to farm fires in Pakistan’s Punjab region as an additional source of smoke affecting the capital. Weather conditions and weak winds at certain times can make it harder for pollutants to spread out.

Fine particles known as PM2.5 are a particular concern because they can travel deep into the lungs and cause serious health problems.

GRAP Stage II Measures in Force

With Delhi’s air quality entering the very poor category, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) brought Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) into force across Delhi-NCR.

The measures include more frequent mechanical road cleaning, water sprinkling to control dust, stricter checks at construction sites and steps to reduce traffic congestion. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has also announced 20 additional train trips on weekdays to encourage people to use public transport.

Delhi AQI forecast: Will the air improve?

The Air Quality Early Warning System, run by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, has forecast very poor air quality from November 4 to November 6. Its outlook for the following six days suggests that pollution could remain between the very poor and severe categories.